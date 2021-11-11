BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 53.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $871.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 341.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,198.17 or 1.00579804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.00596709 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.