Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.93 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $67.19 or 0.00103654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $37.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.27 or 0.00315130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00162742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000121 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

