BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

BlackLine stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

