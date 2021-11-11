BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

