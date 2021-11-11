Blocery Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars.

