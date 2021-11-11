Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 2.9%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 5,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

