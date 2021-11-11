Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

BRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.75 million, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

