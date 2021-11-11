BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $19.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.27. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

