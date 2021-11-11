BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.