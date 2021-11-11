BOOM (BOOM) Trading 2% Higher This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $115,522.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

