Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 807,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,529. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

