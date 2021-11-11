Boson Protocol (BOSON) One Day Volume Hits $8.45 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $164.26 million and $8.45 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.98 or 0.00358447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

