Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Brady has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

