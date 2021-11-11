Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bright Health Group traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 47535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,867 shares of company stock worth $1,016,924 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.