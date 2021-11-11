Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 110,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $88.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.