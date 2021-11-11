Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $13,892,000.

BOOM stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 62,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,146. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

