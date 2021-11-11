Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $13,892,000.
BOOM stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 62,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,146. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
