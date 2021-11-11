Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 1,261,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

