Brokers Offer Predictions for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMRK. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.