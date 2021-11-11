Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.43

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

