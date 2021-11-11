Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Brunswick worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.