C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 156,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,657. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C4 Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

