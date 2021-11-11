CaixaPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

