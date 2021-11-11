Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.