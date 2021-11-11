Calfrac Well Services (CFW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW):
- 11/4/2021 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.90 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.
- 11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.00.
- 11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,191. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.96.
In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856.
