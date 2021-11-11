Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $83,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,949,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 69,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $164.80. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,081. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.