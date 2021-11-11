Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

