Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Reaches $9.10 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $828,114.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.