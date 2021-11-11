Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 436,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,591. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

