Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$13.40.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.