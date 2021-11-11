Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

