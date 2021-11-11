Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.