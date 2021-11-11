Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 86.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $743.37 million and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

