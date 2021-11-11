Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819,693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

