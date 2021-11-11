CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.48

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $39.54. CBIZ shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 105,842 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.