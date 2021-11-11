Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 7%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 11,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 439,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.