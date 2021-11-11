Celo (CELO) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $49.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00009388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

