Centaur Price Reaches $0.0031 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $639,425.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.