Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 16.3% Higher This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $242.28 million and $37.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

