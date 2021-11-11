Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $77.75. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 1,733 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%.

Several research firms have commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

