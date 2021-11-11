Ceres Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $173.41 or 0.00267803 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $316,630.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

