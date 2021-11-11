Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS.

CERE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 233,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,893. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

