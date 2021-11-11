Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS.
CERE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 233,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,893. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
