CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.