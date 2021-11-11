CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

