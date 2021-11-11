Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,580 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of FormFactor worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

