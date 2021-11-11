Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $91.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

