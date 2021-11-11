Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,429 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Gray Television worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,099,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

