Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,281 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.95% of Employers worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

