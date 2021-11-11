Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Continental Resources worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Continental Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

