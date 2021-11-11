Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.78 Million Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.47% of iStar worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

STAR stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

