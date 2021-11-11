Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Matson worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MATX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $94.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

